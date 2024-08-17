The Catastrophic Theatre presents Spirits to Enforce

A group of telefundraisers attempt to raise money for an upcoming production of Shakespeare’s The Tempest, to be performed by local superhero team “The Fathom Town Enforcers.”

Things aren’t looking good at the phone bank. They haven’t raised a dime, rehearsals are a disaster, and they haven’t sold a single ticket. How far will they go to pull off this seemingly doomed-for-sure production? Why do they even want to?

And what do Shakespeare, superheroes, and fundraising have to do with each other? Well, you’ve obviously never seen a Mickle Maher play. Better get on that.

Spirits to Enforce creates a cacophonous symphony of language. It's a riotously funny, tender tale of memory, loss, and finding the way back home.