Celebrating Texas’ rich culinary culture, The Butcher’s Ball will host a unique, collaborative dinner crafted by chefs Sasha Grumman and Erin Smith. This is the first collaboration between Grumman, traveling private chef, SASS Hospitality owner, and contestant on Top Chef Portland (Season 18), and chef Erin Smith, co-owner of Feges BBQ, named a top BBQ joint by both Texas Monthly and Thrillist.