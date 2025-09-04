The Blue Bird Circle presents Couture Boutique Trunk Show

Photo courtesy of The Blue Bird Circle

The Blue Bird Circle will present an exclusive Couture Boutique Trunk Show featuring a curated selection of high-end merchandise, including designer clothing, handbags, jewelry, and home décor.

Shoppers can browse one-of-a-kind finds while supporting a cause, as proceeds benefit pediatric neurology research and patient care at Texas Children’s Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine.

Founded in 1923, The Blue Bird Circle is a women-led, volunteer-driven nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of children with neurological disorders.

The Blue Bird Circle
615 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
https://thebluebirdcircle.com

Admission is free.

