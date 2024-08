Jalen Baker has composed a new suite of music which is based on the happenings, culture, and importance of the Black communities of Houston’s 3rd, 4th, and 5th Wards.

The suite will be performed by a nine-piece ensemble that includes both The Jalen Baker Jazz Quintet and The Apollo Chamber Players String Quartet. The performance will reflect on events and people that helped to shape the cultural identity of the Black communities in these historic neighborhoods.