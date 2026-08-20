The Albert Schweitzer Fellowship Houston-Galveston: Lighting the Way Gala

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The Albert Schweitzer Fellowship Houston-Galveston

The Albert Schweitzer Fellowship Houston-Galveston Chapter will present the Lighting the Way Gala as civic leaders, healthcare professionals, and passionate advocates come together to support the next generation of community leaders.

The event honors Humanitarian Award recipients Rochelle Jacobson and Anne-Laure Stephens, alongside interactive displays showcasing the health equity projects led by Schweitzer Fellows across the Greater Houston and Galveston regions.

Proceeds from the evening directly fund student stipends, project grants and vital local outreach initiatives.

The Albert Schweitzer Fellowship Houston-Galveston Chapter will present the Lighting the Way Gala as civic leaders, healthcare professionals, and passionate advocates come together to support the next generation of community leaders.

The event honors Humanitarian Award recipients Rochelle Jacobson and Anne-Laure Stephens, alongside interactive displays showcasing the health equity projects led by Schweitzer Fellows across the Greater Houston and Galveston regions.

Proceeds from the evening directly fund student stipends, project grants and vital local outreach initiatives.

WHEN

WHERE

The Royal Sonesta Houston Galleria
2222 W Loop S, Houston, TX 77027, USA
https://albertschweitzerfellowshiphoustongalveston-bloom.kindful.com/e/lighting-the-way-1

TICKET INFO

$350 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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