Texas Monthly presents Taco Fest

At Texas Monthly's Taco Fest, guests can enjoy an evening of live entertainment, culture, and some of the best tacos Texas has to offer. Tickets include access to bites from 15 taquerias featured on Texas Monthly’s most recent list of Top 50 Tacos in Texas.
At Texas Monthly's Taco Fest, guests can enjoy an evening of live entertainment, culture, and some of the best tacos Texas has to offer. Tickets include access to bites from 15 taquerias featured on Texas Monthly’s most recent list of Top 50 Tacos in Texas.