Texas Monthly presents Taco Fest

eventdetail
Photo by Randi Reding

At Texas Monthly's Taco Fest, guests can enjoy an evening of live entertainment, culture, and some of the best tacos Texas has to offer. Tickets include access to bites from 15 taquerias featured on Texas Monthly’s most recent list of Top 50 Tacos in Texas.

At Texas Monthly's Taco Fest, guests can enjoy an evening of live entertainment, culture, and some of the best tacos Texas has to offer. Tickets include access to bites from 15 taquerias featured on Texas Monthly’s most recent list of Top 50 Tacos in Texas.

WHEN

WHERE

Discovery Green
1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010, USA
https://www.texasmonthly.com/event/2026-texas-monthly-taco-fest/

TICKET INFO

$20-$85

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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