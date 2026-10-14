Texas Master Chorale presents "Ye Shall Have a Song"

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Photo by Huy

Texas Master Chorale will present their first concert of the 2026-27 season, “Ye Shall Have a Song.” The concert will feature a range of uplifting music, including a medley of “How Great Thou Art” and “Majesty,” by Joel Raney, “Zion’s Walls” by Aaron Copland, “Ye Shall Have a Song,” by Randall Thompson, and “Gospel Mass” by Robert Ray.

Texas Master Chorale will present their first concert of the 2026-27 season, “Ye Shall Have a Song.” The concert will feature a range of uplifting music, including a medley of “How Great Thou Art” and “Majesty,” by Joel Raney, “Zion’s Walls” by Aaron Copland, “Ye Shall Have a Song,” by Randall Thompson, and “Gospel Mass” by Robert Ray.

WHEN

WHERE

Cypress Creek Christian Community Center
6823 Cypresswood Dr, Spring, TX 77379, USA
https://www.texasmasterchorale.org

TICKET INFO

Free-$30

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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