Texas Master Chorale presents "Ye Shall Have a Song"

Texas Master Chorale will present their first concert of the 2026-27 season, “Ye Shall Have a Song.” The concert will feature a range of uplifting music, including a medley of “How Great Thou Art” and “Majesty,” by Joel Raney, “Zion’s Walls” by Aaron Copland, “Ye Shall Have a Song,” by Randall Thompson, and “Gospel Mass” by Robert Ray.