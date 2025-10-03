Texas Master Chorale presents Songs of Faith and Inspiration
Photo by Thomas Nguyen
Texas Master Chorale will perform their first concert of the 2025-26 season, Songs of Faith and Inspiration. The concert will feature a wide range of uplifting music, including “You Raise Me Up,” by Brendan Graham and Rolf Lovland, “It is Well With My Soul,” arranged by Rene Clausen, “Hallelujah” by Beethoven, and “Gloria” by Vivaldi.
WHEN
WHERE
John Wesley Methodist Church
5830 Bermuda Dunes Dr, Houston, TX 77069, USA
https://www.texasmasterchorale.org
TICKET INFO
$30; free for students with school ID.
