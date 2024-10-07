Texas Master Chorale presents “Music of Faith and Inspiration”
Photo by Thomas Nguyen
Texas Master Chorale will launch their 40th Anniversary concert season with “Music of Faith and Inspiration.” The concert features sacred, spiritual, and gospel music such as “Amazing Grace,” “It is Well With My Soul,” and “How Great Thou Art.”
WHEN
WHERE
John Wesley Methodist Church
5830 Bermuda Dunes Dr, Houston, TX 77069, USA
https://www.texasmasterchorale.org
TICKET INFO
Free-$25
