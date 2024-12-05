Texas Master Chorale presents A Feast of Carols

Texas Master Chorale will feature with sounds of the season during their Christmas concert, A Feast of Carols. It will include traditional carols, sacred selections, and fun holiday tunes. Students from the Klein High School Choir will also perform, under the direction of Sean Stultz and Rebecca Berger.
Texas Master Chorale will feature with sounds of the season during their Christmas concert, A Feast of Carols. It will include traditional carols, sacred selections, and fun holiday tunes. Students from the Klein High School Choir will also perform, under the direction of Sean Stultz and Rebecca Berger.
WHEN
WHERE
John Wesley Methodist Church
5830 Bermuda Dunes Dr, Houston, TX 77069, USA
https://www.texasmasterchorale.org
TICKET INFO
Free-$25
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.