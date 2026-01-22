Texas Children’s Hospital presents Cooking Up a Cure

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Texas Children's Hospital

The 8th Annual Cooking Up a Cure, presented by Scotiabank, is a culinary experience spotlighting Houston’s top chefs and restaurants. Guests enjoy bite-sized signature dishes in a dynamic, networking-focused atmosphere.

Participating restaurants include Le Jardinier, Latuli, Loro, Navy Blue, State of Grace, The Blind Goat, Truluck’s, Uchi, Uchiko, and Xalisco.

The event supports research and exceptional care for patients in the Department of Allergy and Immunology at Texas Children’s, led by Dr. Lisa Forbes Satter.

WHEN

WHERE

The Revaire
7122 Old Katy Rd, Houston, TX 77024, USA
https://www.texaschildrens.org/support/events/cooking-up-a-cure

TICKET INFO

$175-$50,000

