Texas Children's presents 15th Anniversary Gala

Texas Children's 15th Anniversary Gala will honor Dr. Huda Zoghbi, neurologist, geneticist, humanitarian and Founding Director, Duncan Neurological Research Institute. She will be joined by two individuals whose passion and personal journeys illuminate the very heart of the Duncan NRI’s mission: NBC News Chief Correspondent Richard Engel and actress and advocate Eva Longoria, who will deliver messages that underscore the urgency of scientific innovation, the power of compassion, and the resilience of families navigating the unknown.