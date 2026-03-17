Texas Center for the Missing presents Champions for Children - The Gilded Hours: A Modern Speakeasy Soirée

Champions for Children annually gathers Houston professionals and community volunteers for an evening of fun, food, festivities, and fundraising for a great cause.

Guests can enjoy cocktails and a seated dinner while the event honors the 2026 Gabriel Lester Hero Award Recipient, Brandi Maxwell, and 2026 George T. Buenik Law Enforcement Excellence Award Recipient, Detective Elena Claburn, Houston Police Department, Homicide Division – Missing Persons Unit.

Guests are encouraged to wear vintage black tie or vintage evening attire.