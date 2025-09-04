Texas Bach Festival presents An Evening with International Tenor Angelo Ferrari
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Angelo Ferrari
Presented by the Texas Bach Festival, tenor Angelo Ferrari takes the stage to perform a selection of opera arias and songs from across the globe. This special night also marks the closing reception for “Essence of Elements,” a group exhibition by Sabine Street Studios’ resident artists, curated by Donna Carnahan.
Presented by the Texas Bach Festival, tenor Angelo Ferrari takes the stage to perform a selection of opera arias and songs from across the globe. This special night also marks the closing reception for “Essence of Elements,” a group exhibition by Sabine Street Studios’ resident artists, curated by Donna Carnahan.