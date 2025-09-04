Texas Bach Festival presents An Evening with International Tenor Angelo Ferrari

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Angelo Ferrari

Presented by the Texas Bach Festival, tenor Angelo Ferrari takes the stage to perform a selection of opera arias and songs from across the globe. This special night also marks the closing reception for “Essence of Elements,” a group exhibition by Sabine Street Studios’ resident artists, curated by Donna Carnahan.

WHEN

WHERE

Sabine Street Studios
1907 Sabine St, Houston, TX 77007, USA
https://www.sawyeryards.com/do/arias-and-art-featuring-international-tenor-angelo-ferrari

TICKET INFO

$35

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
