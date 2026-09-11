Ten Drum Art Percussion Group presents Taiwan Pulse

eventdetail
Ten Drum Performing Group

Taiwan Pulse is a 70-minute performance inspired by Taiwan’s breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage. Blending dynamic percussion, traditional instruments, and modern rock, Ten Drum Art Percussion Group reimagines Taiwan’s musical traditions through bold, innovative storytelling.

Centered on the theme of “Momentum,” the production harnesses rhythm, movement, and visual spectacle to evoke Taiwan’s vibrant spirit and determination to move forward. The result is an audiovisual experience celebrating the diversity, energy, and enduring vitality of Taiwanese and Indigenous musical cultures.

Founded in 2000, Ten Drum Art Percussion Group is dedicated to sharing Taiwanese culture and preserving the art of drumming for future generations. The name “Ten” represents a pair of crossed drumsticks, symbolizing energy, unity, and collective strength.

Taiwan Pulse is a 70-minute performance inspired by Taiwan’s breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage. Blending dynamic percussion, traditional instruments, and modern rock, Ten Drum Art Percussion Group reimagines Taiwan’s musical traditions through bold, innovative storytelling.

Centered on the theme of “Momentum,” the production harnesses rhythm, movement, and visual spectacle to evoke Taiwan’s vibrant spirit and determination to move forward. The result is an audiovisual experience celebrating the diversity, energy, and enduring vitality of Taiwanese and Indigenous musical cultures.

Founded in 2000, Ten Drum Art Percussion Group is dedicated to sharing Taiwanese culture and preserving the art of drumming for future generations. The name “Ten” represents a pair of crossed drumsticks, symbolizing energy, unity, and collective strength.

WHEN

WHERE

Dunham Theater
Parking lot, 7502 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX 77074, USA
https://doubletenhouston.org/event/taiwan-pulse-115

TICKET INFO

$25-$100

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