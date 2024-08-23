Tee-Zee Productions presents Papa Où T'es?

Photo courtesy of Tee-Zee Productions

Papa Où T'es? is a coming-of-age story set in Houston that follows four high school friends: Ahmad, Aly, Zain, and Maaria, all second-generation Americans. They grapple with identity crises and the clash between cultural and religious expectations and their personal aspirations. How does the absence of a father impact it all?

MATCH - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston
3400 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://matchouston.org/events/2024/papa-o%C3%B9-tes

$60

