Teatro Loft presents Cartografía del Amor Roto

Cartografía del Amor Roto (Cartography of Broken Love) is a theatrical journey through 10 moments where love reveals its most fragile, absurd, and fractured side. This is not idealized love, but the kind that breaks, hides, distorts, or proves impossible. Through a fusion of monologues, duets, poetry, and choreography, the show explores love as both salvation and condemnation - a duality of tenderness and violence, life and loss. Infused with black humor and raw human truth, the performance reclaims the right to express the pain of love, challenging a society that demands silence and the constant display of happiness.

The production will be performed entirely in Spanish.