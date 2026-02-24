Taylorville in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Taylorville

Taylorville is a St. Louis-based Taylor Swift tribute band, featuring vocalist Sinead Angele Fahey. Known for high-energy shows, the band delivers a full concert experience with live musicians, costumes, and video production, covering hits, deep cuts, and holiday songs.

Taylorville is a St. Louis-based Taylor Swift tribute band, featuring vocalist Sinead Angele Fahey. Known for high-energy shows, the band delivers a full concert experience with live musicians, costumes, and video production, covering hits, deep cuts, and holiday songs.

WHEN

WHERE

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
2005 Lake Robbins Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/taylorville-a-tribute-to-taylor-swift-the-woodlands-texas-06-13-2026/event/3A006449897E4C84

TICKET INFO

$50-$178

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.