Syd in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Nabil

Syd comes to Houston in support of her new album, Beard.

Syd comes to Houston in support of her new album, Beard.

WHEN

WHERE

House of Blues
1204 Caroline St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/syd-beard-tour-houston-texas-11-19-2026/event/3A00652AFF164BCD

TICKET INFO

$63-$167

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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