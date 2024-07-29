Svdden Death in concert

Photo courtesy of Svdden Death

DJ/producer Svdden Death comes to Houston in support of his new album, Harbinger.

WHEN

WHERE

Bayou Music Center
520 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://concerts.livenation.com/svdden-death-houston-texas-11-23-2024/event/3A0060F6C15739AF

TICKET INFO

