Summerhouse Houston presents Summerhouse Fall Gala
Photo courtesy of Summerhouse Houston
The Summerhouse Fall Gala supports adults with IDD, their families, and their community through employment, volunteerism, and partnerships to foster a culture of belonging, choice, and respect. Their focus on services that are community-based, person-centered, and driven by our members’ individual strengths and interests is what sets their programs apart.
WHEN
WHERE
Junior League of Houston
1811 Briar Oaks Ln, Houston, TX 77027, USA
https://summerhousehouston.home.qtego.us/
TICKET INFO
$200
