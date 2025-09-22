Sugar Land Town Square presents Oktoberfest

Sugar Land Town Square will transform into a Bavarian wonderland during Oktoberfest, featuring the Flying Saucer Biergarten with 50+ beers, live polka music and dancing, German street food favorites, an artisan market, and classic Oktoberfest contests and games. Guests are encouraged to dress in lederhosen or dirndls and bring dogs in costume too.
WHEN
WHERE
Sugar Land Town Square
15958 City Walk, Sugar Land, TX 77479, USA
https://www.sugarland-oktoberfest.com/
TICKET INFO
$5-$30
