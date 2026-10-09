Sugar Land Town Square presents Día de los Muertos Celebration

Sugar Land Town Square will celebrate Hispanic heritage and tradition at the Día de los Muertos Fiesta. Hosted by the Sugar Land Heritage Foundation, the family-friendly event will feature live Mariachi music, Folklórico and Aztec dance performances, cultural presentations, children’s activities, local vendors, food, and more.

Sugar Land Town Square will celebrate Hispanic heritage and tradition at the Día de los Muertos Fiesta. Hosted by the Sugar Land Heritage Foundation, the family-friendly event will feature live Mariachi music, Folklórico and Aztec dance performances, cultural presentations, children’s activities, local vendors, food, and more.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.