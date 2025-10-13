Sugar Land Halloween Town

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Sugar Land Skeeters

Halloween Town will feature candy for all kids in attendance, costume contests (kids, adults and pets), a showing of Scooby Doo (2002) on the videoboard, character appearances, inflatables and oversized games, family activities, vendors, Orion, and more.

Halloween Town will feature candy for all kids in attendance, costume contests (kids, adults and pets), a showing of Scooby Doo (2002) on the videoboard, character appearances, inflatables and oversized games, family activities, vendors, Orion, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

Constellation Field
1 Stadium Dr, Sugar Land, TX 77498, USA
https://www.milb.com/sugar-land/events/halloweentown

TICKET INFO

$7; free for kids 3 and under.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.