Sugar Land Halloween Town

Halloween Town will feature candy for all kids in attendance, costume contests (kids, adults and pets), a showing of Scooby Doo (2002) on the videoboard, character appearances, inflatables and oversized games, family activities, vendors, Orion, and more.
Halloween Town will feature candy for all kids in attendance, costume contests (kids, adults and pets), a showing of Scooby Doo (2002) on the videoboard, character appearances, inflatables and oversized games, family activities, vendors, Orion, and more.