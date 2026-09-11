The Slavic Heritage Alliance of Greater Houston will present the annual Sts. Cyril & Methodius Slavic Heritage Festival, a celebration of the traditions, cultures, food, music, dance, and history of Houston's Slavic communities, including Croatia, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, and Ukraine.

The Slavic Heritage Alliance of Greater Houston will present the annual Sts. Cyril & Methodius Slavic Heritage Festival, a celebration of the traditions, cultures, food, music, dance, and history of Houston's Slavic communities, including Croatia, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, and Ukraine.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.