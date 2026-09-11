Photo courtesy of Slavic Heritage Alliance of Greater Houston
The Slavic Heritage Alliance of Greater Houston will present the annual Sts. Cyril & Methodius Slavic Heritage Festival, a celebration of the traditions, cultures, food, music, dance, and history of Houston's Slavic communities, including Croatia, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, and Ukraine.
The Slavic Heritage Alliance of Greater Houston will present the annual Sts. Cyril & Methodius Slavic Heritage Festival, a celebration of the traditions, cultures, food, music, dance, and history of Houston's Slavic communities, including Croatia, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, and Ukraine.
WHEN
WHERE
Knights of Columbus Council #2917
607 E Whitney St, Houston, TX 77022, USA
https://houstonslavicheritagefestival.com/
TICKET INFO
Free-$10
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.