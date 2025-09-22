Stoic Theatre presents My Fair Lady, an iconic musical and winner of six Tony Awards and eight Oscars.

The musical is based on George Bernard Shaw's play Pygmalion about a phonetics professor, Henry Higgins, who transforms a poor, Cockney flower girl, Eliza Doolittle, into a high-society lady by teaching her to speak properly. Assisted by fellow phonetician Colonel Pickering, their "social experiment" leads to unexpected relationships and personal challenges as Eliza rises above her station.

My Fair Lady uses wit and classic Broadway charm to tell a story about transformation, identity, and calling into question societal structures (such as the English class system). It features one of musical theatre’s greatest scores, including songs like "The Rain in Spain," "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me To The Church On Time," "I've Grown Accustomed To Her Face," and "On The Street Where You Live."