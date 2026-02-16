Staind in concert

Staind comes to The Woodlands as part of their Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour, celebrating their 2001 breakthrough album. The rock band has released eight albums in their career, most recently Confessions of the Fallen in 2023. They'll be joined by Seether, Hoobastank, and Hinder.
WHEN
WHERE
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
2005 Lake Robbins Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380, USA