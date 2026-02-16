Staind in concert

Photo courtesy of Staind

Staind comes to The Woodlands as part of their Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour, celebrating their 2001 breakthrough album. The rock band has released eight albums in their career, most recently Confessions of the Fallen in 2023. They'll be joined by Seether, Hoobastank, and Hinder.

WHEN

WHERE

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
2005 Lake Robbins Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380, USA
TICKET INFO

$249-$955

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
