You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown explores life through the eyes of Charlie Brown and his friends in the Peanuts gang. The revue of songs and vignettes, based on the beloved Charles Schulz comic strip, is the ideal first show for those who would like to do a musical.

Musical numbers include "My Blanket and Me," "The Kite," "The Baseball Game," "Little Known Facts," "Suppertime," and "Happiness."