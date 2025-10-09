Stages presents Winter of the Snow Queen

Image courtesy of Stages Repertory Theatre

On the darkest night of the year, children must beware the Snow Queen - and when a boy vanishes from his village, his best friend is the only one who can rescue him. Audiences will help the heroine decide what happens next, join in the song, and bring the best friends back together.

This original, interactive adaptation is inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s story, with an added tour of fairy tales from around the world.

On Saturdays and Sundays there will be hands-on activities, including face painting, balloon sculpting, cookie decorating, and more.

The production is a collaboration between Stages and Brave Little Company, known for its innovative approach to creating new works about, with, and for all of Houston’s kids and their grown-ups.

WHEN

WHERE

Stages
800 Rosine St, Houston, TX 77019, USA
https://stageshouston.com/event/winter-of-the-snow-queen/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
