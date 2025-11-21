Stages presents Late Night Catechism Las Vegas: Sister Rolls the Dice!

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Stages

The church needs a new roof, so Father Murphy has decided that Sister, with her extensive gambling experience running the Church Bingo for the last 25 years, will organize a Las Vegas Night. Sister will tackle topics ranging from magicians to show girls. Don’t forget: “What happens in Vegas may stay in Vegas,” but God sees everything.

WHEN

WHERE

Stages
800 Rosine St, Houston, TX 77019, USA
https://stageshouston.com/event/late-nite-catechism-las-vegas-sister-rolls-the-dice/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
