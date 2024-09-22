Stages presents Hershey Felder: Rachmaninoff and the Tsar

Sergei Rachmaninoff’s music is beloved throughout the world. From his famous “Prelude in C-sharp minor” to his Piano Concerto No. 2 and Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, his music has been at the forefront of the musical stage and in countless film scores. Having safely left Russia during the 1917 revolution, Rachmaninoff eventually made his home in the United States but always longed for the Tsarist Russia he knew and loved as a young man.

Now, Hershey Felder’s newest musical play brings to life the haunting memory of Rachmaninoff’s encounter with Russia’s last tsar, Nicholas II, and the Tsar’s daughter, Grand Duchess Anastasia. Featuring Felder in the role of Rachmaninoff alongside British-Italian artist Jonathan Silvestri as Tsar Nicholas II, this promises to be another mystical musical journey in the Hershey Felder style that fans have come to know and love.