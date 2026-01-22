St. Olaf College presents St. Olaf Choir

The St. Olaf Choir, conducted by Anton Armstrong, has set the gold standard for choral singing for more than a century, performing for millions around the world. Composed of 75 mixed voices, the St. Olaf Choir is hailed as one of the nation’s premier a cappella ensembles, renowned for its artistry and beauty of sound.
The St. Olaf Choir, conducted by Anton Armstrong, has set the gold standard for choral singing for more than a century, performing for millions around the world. Composed of 75 mixed voices, the St. Olaf Choir is hailed as one of the nation’s premier a cappella ensembles, renowned for its artistry and beauty of sound.