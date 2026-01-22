St. Olaf College presents St. Olaf Choir

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Steven Garcia

The St. Olaf Choir, conducted by Anton Armstrong, has set the gold standard for choral singing for more than a century, performing for millions around the world. Composed of 75 mixed voices, the St. Olaf Choir is hailed as one of the nation’s premier a cappella ensembles, renowned for its artistry and beauty of sound.

WHEN

WHERE

South Main Baptist Church
4100 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/st-olaf-choir-at-south-main-baptist-church-houston-tx-tickets-1510817388479?aff=oddtdtcreator

TICKET INFO

$10-$40

