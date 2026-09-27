St. Luke's United Methodist Church presents Roger Sayer: Interstellar 10

St. Luke's United Methodist Church and the Houston chapter of the American Guild of Organists will present internationally acclaimed organist Roger Sayer in concert, as part of his Interstellar 10 tour. The event coincides with World Space Week, making Houston's "Space City" an ideal setting for an evening inspired by one of the most beloved science fiction films of the modern era.

Sayer is the organist who performed on the soundtrack of Christopher Nolan's 2014 film Interstellar and collaborated directly with Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer during the recording process.

The concert will feature music from Zimmer's Interstellar score, along with additional space-themed works, showcasing the power and versatility of the pipe organ in a unique concert experience that appeals to film enthusiasts, music lovers, and space fans alike.