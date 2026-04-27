St. Dominic Village presents Evening with the Bishops

St. Dominic Village will presents its annual Evening with the Bishops, a fundraising gala that celebrates faith, leadership, and compassionate care while raising vital support for Houston’s only Catholic senior care community.

The program will feature distinguished Guests of Honor, including Archbishop Joe S. Vásquez, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, and other prominent Catholic leaders. Guests will also enjoy a special address by Denise Fennell, returning as the beloved character “Sister,” known for her engaging and humorous performances.

Attendees can expect an upscale dining experience, meaningful fellowship, and an opportunity to support the mission of St. Dominic Village, which has served thousands of seniors with dignity and compassion.