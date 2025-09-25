Spring Street Studios presents "Slow Wonder" opening reception

The artists of Spring Street Studios present "Slow Wonder," a fall exhibition of artwork by resident and local guest artists, curated by Houston artist and curator Erica Reed Lee. In a world defined by reaction and immediacy, the exhibition offers a generous space from which to look. The works in this collection demonstrate that revelations about the self and the world are not discovered quickly.

Participating artists include Bob Lytle, Carrie Swim, Cheri Randolph, Constance Braden, Eileen Figueroa, Gwen Juarez, Jennifer Martin, John Bellian, Leonor Ratliff, Lori Munoz, Lou Vest, Meribeth Privett, Mona Ghazi, Nena Marsh, Pamela El Gergi, Sonia Davis, Soody Sharifi, Stacey Manela, Syd Moen, and Terry Halsey.

The exhibition will be on display through January 10, 2026.