Spring Street Studios presents "On The Dark Side" opening reception

Walk with Spring Street artists on the dark side, and gain an appreciation of mysterious, magical, and mystifying interpretations. Discover a new understanding of layers of meaning in abstract paintings that gaze into an abyss of intricate innuendo. Often overlooked is the beauty of destruction that artists find in decay, exhibited in this show by an examination of rusty textures, forgotten pathways, and fading traces of nature and human occupation.

Is there a more beautiful example than a lovely rose as it begins to wither? The colors deepen, textures manifest themselves to a greater extent, and the result is a very different beauty that we can appreciate all the more for its transition. As the saying goes, “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder”

The exhibition will remain on display in the Tank Space and north corridor of the first floor through January 10, 2026.