Spectrum Fusion presents Spotlight on the Stars Gala

Spectrum Fusion will roll out the red carpet for its Hollywood-themed gala, Spotlight on the Stars. The inaugural gala will highlight the real stars of the Spectrum Fusion story: talented autistic adults redefining what’s possible in media production. October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and with this event, Spectrum Fusion hopes to shine a light on the amazing talents and abilities of the autistic adults it serves.

Guests will enjoy an evening of glamour, purpose, and community while meeting Spectrum Fusion’s Media Team - filmmakers, editors, voice artists, and designers whose unique perspectives fuel creative projects for clients including Johnson & Johnson, Autism Speaks, Kaiser Permanente, United Way, and ROCO.

Courtney Zubowski, the Emmy-winning host of the public affairs show Texas & Me on KYAZ-TV (Weigel Broadcasting), will serve as celebrity emcee for the evening. The program will feature award presentations by Dr. Heidi Stieglitz Ham, CEO and founder of Spectrum Fusion, as well as opportunities to connect with the Media Team, part of Spectrum Fusion Studios.