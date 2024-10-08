At Space Explorers: THE INFINITE, guests can explore the depths of space in virtual reality alongside an international crew of astronauts. The one-hour journey gives guests access to never-before-seen 360-degree videos captured in space using advanced technology.
At Space Explorers: THE INFINITE, guests can explore the depths of space in virtual reality alongside an international crew of astronauts. The one-hour journey gives guests access to never-before-seen 360-degree videos captured in space using advanced technology.
WHEN
WHERE
Silver Street Studios
2000 Edwards St, Houston, TX 77007, USA
https://theinfinitehouston.com
TICKET INFO
$29 and up.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.