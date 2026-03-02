Space City Sound presents Apollo 11: A Harmonic Mission, a performance that celebrates the spirit of exploration, Houston’s lunar legacy, and the power of the human voice. The ensemble will journey through a diverse repertoire of barbershop, contemporary hits, and timeless classics.

