Space City Sound presents Apollo 11: A Harmonic Mission
Photo courtesy of Space City Sound
Space City Sound presents Apollo 11: A Harmonic Mission, a performance that celebrates the spirit of exploration, Houston’s lunar legacy, and the power of the human voice. The ensemble will journey through a diverse repertoire of barbershop, contemporary hits, and timeless classics.
WHEN
WHERE
Student Center Theater
4455 University Dr #103/203, Houston, TX 77204, USA
https://spacecitysound.org/
TICKET INFO
$30-$35
