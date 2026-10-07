Space City Fest is Christian music festival that will be headlined by four-time Grammy Award winner Lecrae. It will also feature performances from various other Christian Hip Hop artists. The event will be hosted by Houston’s own Von Won.
Space City Fest is Christian music festival that will be headlined by four-time Grammy Award winner Lecrae. It will also feature performances from various other Christian Hip Hop artists. The event will be hosted by Houston’s own Von Won.
WHEN
WHERE
Discovery Green
1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010, USA
https://www.spacecitychurch.com/spacecityfest
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.