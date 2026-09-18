Space Center Houston presents Galaxy Frights

Galaxy Frights returns to Space Center Houston for a family-friendly Halloween celebration where spooky fun meets space exploration. Guests can enjoy trick-or-treat candy stations, pop-up science labs, chef chats, special guest appearances, spooky photo opportunities, and astronaut presentations (Saturdays only).
Galaxy Frights returns to Space Center Houston for a family-friendly Halloween celebration where spooky fun meets space exploration. Guests can enjoy trick-or-treat candy stations, pop-up science labs, chef chats, special guest appearances, spooky photo opportunities, and astronaut presentations (Saturdays only).
WHEN
WHERE
Space Center Houston
1601 E NASA Pkwy, Houston, TX 77058, USA
https://spacecenter.org/galaxy-frights/
TICKET INFO
$24.95-$39.95
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.