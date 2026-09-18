Space Center Houston presents Galaxy Frights

Galaxy Frights returns to Space Center Houston for a family-friendly Halloween celebration where spooky fun meets space exploration. Guests can enjoy trick-or-treat candy stations, pop-up science labs, chef chats, special guest appearances, spooky photo opportunities, and astronaut presentations (Saturdays only).

Galaxy Frights returns to Space Center Houston for a family-friendly Halloween celebration where spooky fun meets space exploration. Guests can enjoy trick-or-treat candy stations, pop-up science labs, chef chats, special guest appearances, spooky photo opportunities, and astronaut presentations (Saturdays only).

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.