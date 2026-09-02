Space Center Houston presents An Evening with Leland Melvin

Space Center Houston will present a special evening with Leland Melvin, a former NASA astronaut, engineer, and NFL wide receiver who went on an extraordinary journey from the football field to space. After an injury ended his professional football career and a near-deafness diagnosis threatened his future at NASA, Melvin defied the odds to fly two Space Shuttle missions aboard Atlantis, helping build the International Space Station and logging more than 565 hours in space. He later led NASA’s education initiatives and helped shape the nation’s STEM strategy, all while becoming a bestselling author and global advocate for curiosity and resilience.

Retired NASA astronaut and Space Center Houston Chief Science Officer Megan McArthur will moderate the discussion with Melvin. Through a conversation rooted in grit, reinvention, and teamwork, Melvin will share lessons from his remarkable journey, inspiring audiences to embrace setbacks, unlock potential, and pursue bold new frontiers.