Space Center Houston presents An Evening with Leland Melvin

Leland Melvin is a former NASA astronaut, engineer, and NFL wide receiver whose journey - from the football field to space - powers his speaking experience. After an injury ended his professional football career and a near-deafness diagnosis threatened his future at NASA, Melvin defied the odds to fly two Space Shuttle missions aboard Atlantis, helping build the International Space Station and logging more than 565 hours in space.

He later led NASA’s education initiatives and helped shape the nation’s STEM strategy, all while becoming a bestselling author and global advocate for curiosity and resilience. With a story grounded in grit, reinvention, and teamwork, Melvin delivers a message that challenges audiences to embrace setbacks, unlock potential, and pursue bold new frontiers.