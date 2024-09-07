Southern Kindness Gallery presents Papou: "Yassou Yassou" opening reception

Southern Kindness Gallery presents "Yassou Yassou," an exclusive solo exhibition by the acclaimed Greek artist, Papou. Known for her vibrant and evocative "Coastal Cowboy" aesthetic, Papou transforms the 5,000 square foot space of our Houston gallery into a vivid tableau that spans large-scale murals and new, inspiring works.
