Social Movement Contemporary Dance Theater presents She Moves

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Social Movement Contemporary Dance Theater

She Moves is an evening dedicated to celebrating women whose work has shaped dance education through teaching, performance, and leadership. Presented by Social Movement Contemporary Dance Theater during Women’s History Month, the program honors Sanja (Sanya) Korman for her lasting contributions to the development and leadership of PK through 12 public dance education within the Houston Independent School District.

The event brings together artists, educators, students, and community members to reflect on how women have shaped and continue to shape the future of dance education. Through live performance and facilitated conversation, She Moves creates space for reflection, dialogue, and connection.

The evening culminates in a concert featuring performances by Social Movement Contemporary Dance Theater, highlighting works by female choreographers Abby Williams Chin and Yu-Ling Yeh from the company’s current season. The program also includes performances by surprise guest artists celebrating Sanja’s contributions to dance education across Houston ISD.

She Moves is an evening dedicated to celebrating women whose work has shaped dance education through teaching, performance, and leadership. Presented by Social Movement Contemporary Dance Theater during Women’s History Month, the program honors Sanja (Sanya) Korman for her lasting contributions to the development and leadership of PK through 12 public dance education within the Houston Independent School District.

The event brings together artists, educators, students, and community members to reflect on how women have shaped and continue to shape the future of dance education. Through live performance and facilitated conversation, She Moves creates space for reflection, dialogue, and connection.

The evening culminates in a concert featuring performances by Social Movement Contemporary Dance Theater, highlighting works by female choreographers Abby Williams Chin and Yu-Ling Yeh from the company’s current season. The program also includes performances by surprise guest artists celebrating Sanja’s contributions to dance education across Houston ISD.

WHEN

WHERE

MATCH - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston
3400 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.socialmovementdance.com/shemoves

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.