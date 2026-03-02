Social Movement Contemporary Dance Theater presents She Moves

She Moves is an evening dedicated to celebrating women whose work has shaped dance education through teaching, performance, and leadership. Presented by Social Movement Contemporary Dance Theater during Women’s History Month, the program honors Sanja (Sanya) Korman for her lasting contributions to the development and leadership of PK through 12 public dance education within the Houston Independent School District.

The event brings together artists, educators, students, and community members to reflect on how women have shaped and continue to shape the future of dance education. Through live performance and facilitated conversation, She Moves creates space for reflection, dialogue, and connection.

The evening culminates in a concert featuring performances by Social Movement Contemporary Dance Theater, highlighting works by female choreographers Abby Williams Chin and Yu-Ling Yeh from the company’s current season. The program also includes performances by surprise guest artists celebrating Sanja’s contributions to dance education across Houston ISD.