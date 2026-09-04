Social Movement Contemporary Dance Theater presents DANCE | HUNGER | ACTION

DANCE | HUNGER | ACTION is a multi-day celebration of dance, community, and action. Presented by Social Movement Contemporary Dance Theater, the festival brings together youth, pre-professional, collegiate, and professional dance artists from across Houston and beyond.

The 2026 Festival Performance Series includes three distinct concerts:

September 13: Youth Concert

September 17: Pre-Professional Concert

September 18: Professional Concert

DANCE | HUNGER | ACTION uses the power of dance to bring artists and communities together while raising awareness around food insecurity. Festival activities continue throughout September with master classes and a community volunteer day benefiting the Houston Food Bank.