Social Movement Contemporary Dance Theater presents DANCE | HUNGER | ACTION

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DANCE | HUNGER | ACTION is a multi-day celebration of dance, community, and action. Presented by Social Movement Contemporary Dance Theater, the festival brings together youth, pre-professional, collegiate, and professional dance artists from across Houston and beyond.

The 2026 Festival Performance Series includes three distinct concerts:

  • September 13: Youth Concert
  • September 17: Pre-Professional Concert
  • September 18: Professional Concert

DANCE | HUNGER | ACTION uses the power of dance to bring artists and communities together while raising awareness around food insecurity. Festival activities continue throughout September with master classes and a community volunteer day benefiting the Houston Food Bank.

DANCE | HUNGER | ACTION is a multi-day celebration of dance, community, and action. Presented by Social Movement Contemporary Dance Theater, the festival brings together youth, pre-professional, collegiate, and professional dance artists from across Houston and beyond.

The 2026 Festival Performance Series includes three distinct concerts:

  • September 13: Youth Concert
  • September 17: Pre-Professional Concert
  • September 18: Professional Concert

DANCE | HUNGER | ACTION uses the power of dance to bring artists and communities together while raising awareness around food insecurity. Festival activities continue throughout September with master classes and a community volunteer day benefiting the Houston Food Bank.

WHEN

WHERE

MATCH - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston
3400 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.socialmovementdance.com/dha

TICKET INFO

$25-$75

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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