Social Movement Contemporary Dance Theater presents By Design

Social Movement Contemporary Dance Theater will present By Design, the Season 7 finale, an evening of repertory celebrating the work and collaboration that shaped the season.

Together, these works bring commissioned projects and established repertory into conversation through powerful physicality, emotional depth, and expressive range, offering a layered look at where SMCDT has been and where the company is headed.

The repertory featured in the program includes work by Artistic Director Elijah Alhadji Gibson and Company Artist Yu-Ling Yeh, alongside guest artist works by Terrill Mitchell and Abby Williams Chin. The evening also includes Desire to Discard by Bailey and Lenzy Zettler, performed by the SMCDT Apprentices, as well as a collaboration with Urban Souls Dance Company.

A post show mixer will include light bites, drinks, and an opportunity to celebrate the season’s accomplishments with SMCDT artists.