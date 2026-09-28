Slipknot in concert

Heavy metal band Slipknot comes to Houston as part of their (sic)est Stadium Tour, featuring a brand-new set, new staging, and a setlist spanning across their career. The band has released seven albums in their career, most recently The End, So Far in 2022.
Heavy metal band Slipknot comes to Houston as part of their (sic)est Stadium Tour, featuring a brand-new set, new staging, and a setlist spanning across their career. The band has released seven albums in their career, most recently The End, So Far in 2022.