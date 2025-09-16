Slavic Heritage Festival

Photo by Marian Dudek

The 62nd Sts. Cyril and Methodius Slavic Heritage Festival celebrates the vibrant cultures of Croatia, Czechia, Poland, Slovakia, and Ukraine. The event features traditional music, dance, and folk art that showcase the richness of Slavic heritage.

Guests can indulge in a wide selection of authentic foods and sample a variety of beers from the various nations. There will be a Kids’ Corner filled with games, puzzles, face painting, and fun activities. Between performances, the Chris Rybak Band will keep the festival alive with lively polka music all day long.

WHEN

WHERE

Knights of Columbus Council #2917
607 E Whitney St, Houston, TX 77022, USA
https://houstonslavicheritagefestival.com

TICKET INFO

$5; kids under 12 are free.

