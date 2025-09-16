The 62nd Sts. Cyril and Methodius Slavic Heritage Festival celebrates the vibrant cultures of Croatia, Czechia, Poland, Slovakia, and Ukraine. The event features traditional music, dance, and folk art that showcase the richness of Slavic heritage.

Guests can indulge in a wide selection of authentic foods and sample a variety of beers from the various nations. There will be a Kids’ Corner filled with games, puzzles, face painting, and fun activities. Between performances, the Chris Rybak Band will keep the festival alive with lively polka music all day long.