What happens when time stops moving forward? For three nights, SITE Gallery will transform into an immersive universe where theater, dance, and visual arts explore our relationship with time, space, and the contemporary experience.

Un Rato is a multidisciplinary work, lasting approximately 50 minutes, that invites the audience to navigate a fragmented space - a landscape inhabited by micro-theater pieces, choreography, performance art, and multimedia installations. More than 10 Houston-based artists will craft an intimate, one-of-a-kind experience in which spectators and performers share every corner of the space.

Inspired by the concept of a simultaneous, non-linear time - one without a clear beginning or end - the piece encourages us to pause - and perhaps even "waste" some time - in a world that demands every minute be turned into productivity. The divided structures reflect a fragmented society, yet they also offer spaces for connection, self-reconstruction, and new beginnings.

Improvisation and interaction ensure that every performance is unique. Un Rato invites audience membrrs to cut through the noise, observe, participate, and rediscover themselves.

Audience capacity is 20 people per performance. Show is appropriate for ages 16 and older.